Not Available

Experience a night in the life of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin and those of his entourage who are closest to him. Sandro, from the village of Chegem, appears as an Abkhaz folk dancer at the evening's feast, but his routine performance for Stalin turns into a nightmare after he returns home. Based on a chapter from Fazil Iskander's epic novel Sandro from the Village of Chegem. Stars Valentin Gaft, Yevgeny Yevstigneyev and Mikhail Kononov.