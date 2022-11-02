Not Available

Balthus through the Looking-Glass

  • Documentary

Using rare images of the artist filmed at work in his studio, exclusive interviews with his family and close friends, photographs by Henri Cartier-Bresson, and unpublished artwork, this award-winning feature documentary highlights the painter’s complex creative process. Acclaimed as the definitive film portrait of the master, Balthus through the Looking-Glass was shot on Super 16 over 14 months in Switzerland, Italy, France and the Moors of England by the director of Fellini, I’m a Born Liar. (Arte)

