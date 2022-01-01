Not Available

Balu ABCDEFG (Telugu: బాలు ABCDEFG) is a Telugu film released on 6 January 2005 and was directed by A. Karunakaran. This film stars Pawan Kalyan, Shriya, and Neha Oberoi. The film was produced by C. Ashwini Dutt under his production company Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie was a good grosser at the box office; it ran for 100 days successfully in 8 theaters in Andhra Pradesh