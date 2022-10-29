Bamboo Flowers

Not Available

Tour guide Berta (Irma Adlawan) is having a tough time making ends meet. She’s forced to let her son Omel (Ruru Madrid) travel to the big city to take a job at an electronics store. Luis (Orlando Sol) is studying to be a seaman, but can’t seem to pass his exams. His girlfriend Dolores (Max Collins) is working as an intern at a resort, and dreams of going abroad as well. Sandra (Mylene Dizon), following a painful event back in Manila, returns to her native Bohol, taking her spoiled son Eric with her.