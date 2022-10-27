Not Available

Alain hopes to have a baby with his wife Anna. However, Anna believes she is destined to become a famous pianist rather than a housewife and mother. Everything changes when they adopt a female puppy named Bambou. After successfully passing an audition, Anna leaves on a concert tour with a world famous conductor. Being apart takes its toll on the couple and they decide to break up. Alain finds himself alone, without a wife or a baby--just a dog, that he is not sure he wants to keep.