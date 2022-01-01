Bananarama Live At The London Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

Not Available

In was announced on 23 April 2017 that Fahey had rejoined Bananarama. The Original Line-up Tour saw them perform 23 sell-out dates across the UK in November and December 2017. They performed many of their hits such as "Nathan Jones", "Robert De Niro's Waiting...", "Cruel Summer", "Really Saying Something", "I Heard A Rumour", "I Can't Help It", "Venus", and "Love in the First Degree" as well as the Shakespears Sister hit "Stay". In February 2018, they played four dates in North America; Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York in the United States and Toronto in Canada. Their performances at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith Theatre and Newcastle City Hall were released on CD, DVD and Blu-Ray through PledgeMusic in July 2018. Their final dates as a trio were in August 2018.