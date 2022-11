Not Available

Enjoy much loved stories from ABC TV’s irresistible series for pre-schoolers, Bananas In Pyjamas. Enjoy the antics of B1 and B2 who live at Cuddles Avenue and wear blue and white striped pyjamas. In these episodes the Bananas enjoy dance lessons with Lulu, Rat in a Hat finds a magic lantern and Morgan gets covered in pink spots – quick call for the Doctor Bananas!