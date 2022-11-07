Bananas - Ken Davis

Not Available

This episode of the hit TV show Bananas features comedian Ken Davis going totally "bananas!" Watching Ken perform is as enjoyable as eating cake batter right out of the mixing bowl. His off-center views of everyday life makes you think once…and laugh twice! You’ll find breathing a difficult task while laughing along with Ken Davis! Bananas is more than just stand-up--it’s hilarious interviews, as well as some comical unscripted moments caught on tape. Best of all, it’s good clean fun for the entire family! A frequent radio and television guest, Ken Davis is one of the country’s most sought after comedians. His mixture of sidesplitting humor and inspiration delights audiences of all ages. Ken’s daily syndicated radio show Lighten Up! with Ken Davis is heard on over 1,200 radio stations nationwide. He has been a frequent guest on Focus on the Family and is a featured speaker for Promise Keeper events. Ken has performed with the likes of Bill Gaither, Ray Charles and Ben Vereen.