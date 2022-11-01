Not Available

Bananas - Tim Hawkins, Act 2

  • Comedy

Tim Hawkins returns to the Bananas stage for his 2nd act of great standup and musical parodies that the whole family will love. From being the best home-school principal, to an 8-track cassette lover through and through, Tim explores the insanity of our technology crazed world. Tim also explains the difficulty of eating well in our fast-food culture- especially when you have a thing for doughnut glaze. With a bunch of great new material, Act 2 of Bananas Featuring Tim Hawkins is more than just stand up comedy. It's a variety show featuring interviews of the not-so-serious kind, as well as some hilarious unscripted moments caught on tape. Best of all, it's good clean fun for the entire family!

