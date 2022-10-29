Not Available

Jomari Yllana plays a rookie cop member of a special action force team who gets set-up on a rob-out perpetrated by crooked veteran cops. Jomari soon finds out that idealism becomes a deadly thing to have in a world ridden with corruption and greed. As he goes into hiding in a seedy inner city tenement safehouse, he meets Ara Mina, a bank teller who leads a double life as a gold digging charmer and shopping freak. Trouble starts when Ara discovers and runs away with the money bag that Jomari is keeping...