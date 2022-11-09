Not Available

Raquel is desperate: a series of unfortunate events have led to her daughter being taken and she needs a large amount of money to get her back, and fast. After a desperate plea to the bank, she manages to secure the loan she needs. The problem is that precisely at that moment, a peculiar couple of robbers enter the branch: the drug-addicted Jonan and his partner Lola, who is a deadly combination of smart and psychotic. But Raquel’s stakes are too high, and she knows she must think carefully to outsmart them, save herself and get her money.