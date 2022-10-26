Band Baaja Baaraat

Not Available

Shruti (Anushka Sharma) and Bittoo (Ranveer Singh) are two 20-something years olds who have just graduated from Delhi University. Apart from this the two are very different from each other. Shruti, who is from a middle-class household, is very driven, ambitious and focused, while Bittoo is a slacker who is mostly interested in having fun with his friends. A chance meeting leads them to reluctantly start a business venture as Wedding Planners together, with one strict rule: not to mix business with pleasure. Through their business they experience the ups and downs of the lavish world of the glamour and glitz of Delhi weddings, something that will test their friendship over time and eventually make them discover one another. What will be the ending of this sweet story!