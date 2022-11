Not Available

All-star rock ensemble Band du Lac hit the stage for charity in this 2005 concert at England's Wintershall Estate. Founder Gary Brooker leads the stellar lineup of Paul Carrack, Andy Fairweather-Low, Henry Spinetti and Mike Rutherford, with special guests Eric Clapton, Roger Taylor, Katie Melua, Ringo Starr, Chris Barber and The Drifters joining in the jams. Tracks include "Lay Down Sally," "A Whiter Shade of Pale" and many more.