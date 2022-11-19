Not Available

Band from Utopia A Tribute to the Music of Frank Zappa review This tribute to the music of Frank Zappa was recorded live at Jazzopen, Stuttgart, July, 1994. The band is comprised of Ike Willis, Bruce Fowler, Bobby Martin, Tommy Mars, Tom Fowler, Arthur Barrow, Ed Mann, Jay Dittamo, and Chad Wackerman. This appropriately offbeat tribute to Frank Zappa includes performances of enduringly popular hits like "Bamboozled by Love," "Be-Bop Tango," and "Sofa."