Band Geeks

In less than four months 220 teenage performers will step on the world stage at the pinnacle event for Marching Bands. These teenage musicians are disciplined, motivated and talented. The stakes are high. They have one chance to get it right. The countdown clock is on for the Rose Parade. There will be frustration and set-backs mixed with joy and excitement as they prep for the biggest parade in their marching career. Told from their point of view, as these teenagers try to balance the emotional and physical pressures of being world-class performers with home, school, and work life.