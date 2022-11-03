Band Nerds gone Wild

Not Available

In 2002 the Ayala High School Jazz Band unleashed a banquet video production unlike anything the BAC had ever seen, appropriately titled, "The Jazz Band Video". With it's Jackass-like stunts and huge teenage appeal, the five minute video had kids cheering and parents rubbing their foreheads in disgust. Almost two years down the road, the people who brought you The Jazz Band Video are back for more, and this time, they're not only taking over Jazz Band class, they're invading the entire marching band. The DVD, scheduled for release in May of 2004, will feature over an hour of cussing, streaking, boxing, bodily injuries, and pyrotechnics, as well as moving and inspiring footage sure to bring a tear to your mother's eye. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll kiss twenty bucks goodbye...