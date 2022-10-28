Bandera Bandits

Jed (Tomas Milian) is an unlikely hero in this Italian western. As thoroughly unlikeable a robber as ever walked the West, he nonetheless robs from the rich and gives to the poor. Not only is he a murderous, ill-tempered sort, he is bad-mannered, too. When Sonny (Susan George) decides he should be her man and teach her how to be a proper outlaw, sparks fly.
|Tomás Milián
|Jed
|Susan George
|Sonny
|Telly Savalas
|Sheriff Franciscus
|Eduardo Fajardo
|García
|Rosanna Yanni
|Lidia
|Franco Giacobini
|Padre de jed
