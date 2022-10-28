Not Available

Bandera Bandits

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Producciones Cinematográficas Orfeo

Jed (Tomas Milian) is an unlikely hero in this Italian western. As thoroughly unlikeable a robber as ever walked the West, he nonetheless robs from the rich and gives to the poor. Not only is he a murderous, ill-tempered sort, he is bad-mannered, too. When Sonny (Susan George) decides he should be her man and teach her how to be a proper outlaw, sparks fly.

Cast

Tomás MiliánJed
Susan GeorgeSonny
Telly SavalasSheriff Franciscus
Eduardo FajardoGarcía
Rosanna YanniLidia
Franco GiacobiniPadre de jed

