A doctor (Vishnuvardhan) falls in love with his student (Suhasini) but fails to tell her about his feelings. When he finally musters courage to tell her she tells him that her marriage is fixed to Jai Jagadeesh. Vishnuvardhan cannot forget her and slowly withdraws into a shell. Meanwhile, Jai Jagadeesh starts suspecting his wife because she gives importance to hospital and starts misbehaving with her. Suhasini discovers that Vishnuvardhan is terminal and may not survive for long. She starts taking more care of him in hospital. This frustrates her husband even more and he fights with Vishnuvardhan. Suhasini goes home to explain to her husband but discovers that her husband has abused the maid. She decides to leave him but Vishnuvardhan tries to convince her husband that his relationship with Suhasini is pure. Jai Jagadeesh misbehaves with Vishnuvardhan and Suhasini gets hurt while trying to make sense with her husband. Finally Vishnuvardhan dies saving her baby.