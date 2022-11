Not Available

Lenna, her furry best friend Bandit, and a few other students plan to pull a prank on the Principal the last day of school...The night of their dastardly deed, they encounter treasure map toting thieves looking for gold buried underneath the school's gym. The students are discovered by the thieves and barely escape and they are blamed by the principal for the damage. Bandit recruits a few of his own four legged pals to help the kids and lead them home.