Dr. Devendra (Dharmendra) is an eligible young man, employed with the local prison for women. He meets an attractive female inmate named Kalyani, and both become friends. Devendra finds Kalyani very attractive, and would like to marry her, and refuses to know or judge her from her past. What Devendra does not know is Kalyani is a killer, who has confessed to killing the wife of a freedom-fighter, Bikas Ghosh.