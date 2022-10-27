Not Available

Kishan (Rajesh Khanna), the rich and spoiled son, studying medicine in college, of a wealthy man (Om Prakash) is taught a lesson in humility by fellow student, Madhu (Hema Malini), and he undergoes a dramatic transformation, and also falls in love with her. Their dreams are shattered when Madhu is killed by Kapilkumar (Danny Denzongpa), and a devastated Kishan relocates to a small village to practice medicine. He meets with Chanchal, an exact look-alike of Madhu, and finds himself drawn towards her, and she too is attracted to him. But does fate have positive results for Kishan?