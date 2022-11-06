Bandit King of Texas

Not Available

The Jewel Land Company of Elko, Texas is selling Government land to settlers. Before any of the settlers can claim their land, they are being killed by McCabe's gang. When Rocky comes to Elko to find his friend Jim, he winds up in Jail on a charge of stealing money from the new Marshal. The only person in town that is on his side is Nugget, but there is little that he can do by himself. When Rocky escapes from the jail with another prisoner and the Marshal is shot, he has to find who is behind his problems and what has happened to Jim and Emily.