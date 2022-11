Not Available

Jordan Thomas is the first twink to get his hole rocked as he loses his cherry on-screen bottoming for the adorable Evan Parker. Andy Taylor is next up to offer his ass and tight teen hole to his fuck buddy before blowing a sweet load all over his smooth skin and athletic abs. Each young boy eagerly awaits his turn to see if he can take the thick dicks of the Helix Studios studs in these six exhilarating scenes. Bang bang that twink hole baby!