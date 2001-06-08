2001

Bang Rajan

  • Action
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 8th, 2001

Studio

Film Bangkok

Set right before the fall of Thailand's old capital, Ayuttaya, Bang Rajan draws on the legend of a village of fighters who bravely fended off the Burmese armies. With no support from the Royal army, the villagers drives the invading Burmese away many times until their names have become legendary during the time. As each subsequent battles becomes fiercer, the villagers tries to forge a canon to battle the enemy in a final battle where everyone, women and children included, die in combat.

Cast

Winai KraibutrNai In
Theerayut PratyabamrungLuang Phor Thammachote
Bin BunlueritNai Thongmen
Bongkoj KhongmalaiE Sa
Chumphorn ThepphithakNai Than
Suntharee Maila-orTaeng-Onn

