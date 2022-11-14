Not Available

Bang Rajan 2, director Thanit Jitnukul's sequel/reboot of his 2000 patriotic battle epic, which appears to be just as blood-soaked, violent and full of sword-clanging rage as the first film. Similar to the Alamo of Texas, the story is based on a legend of a tiny farming village that fought the Burmese invaders, despite overwhelming odds. They beat their plowshares into swords, melted their rakes and shovels into new implements of destruction. Lacking horses, the town drunk mounted his water buffalo and rode into battle, swinging axes. Even the womenfolk got in on the two-fisted sword action, lopping off heads. In their brave sacrifice, the plucky fighters kept the enemies engaged long enough for the capital at Ayutthaya to put up a proper defense and save itself.