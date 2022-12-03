Bangara s/o Bangarada Manushya

Not Available

Shivaraj is a rich business man who has no feelings towards relationship. Nayana falls for him and joins his company. But he never reprocates her. He reveals to her that he hates relations and the word 'tomorrow' because one day his father said tomorrow he will return but never didn't. He learns from Nayana's father that his father (Dr.Rajkumar) had dedicated his life for farmers. He also does the same and succeeds. But he falls unconscious on his self created 'Farmers Day'. He tells that the day he was talking to Nayana he had a small accident and discovered that he had cancer which cannot be treated. As the film ends, everybody cry including Nayana who says that she knew about his cancer.