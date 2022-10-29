Not Available

Bhanumathi (Swathi) works in the sales department of an energy drinks company. She is in need of money and her lecherous boss (Harshavardhan) tries to take advantage of her position. Fed up with everything, Bhanumathi conspires with Vamsi (Navdeep), who works as a sound technician cum electrician in the mall, and plans the robbery of a truck containing some gold coins belonging to her company. As their plan unfolds, their fate becomes unexpectedly connected to the lives of a pizza delivery boy as well as a rich landlord from Bhimavaram. Can Bhanumathi and Vamsi pull off the heist? That is the story of ‘Bangaru Kodipetta’