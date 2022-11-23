Bange machen gilt nicht

Not Available

Percy, a young, rich American, is on vacation in Germany and thinks that every girl wants his sorry ass. He’s far from right: There’s the hugely admired Eve, whom he’s decided will be the love of his life, but who isn’t in the slightest bit impressed with either him or his Dollars. To finally be able to talk to her without being disturbed so he can express his feelings, he slips a mickey in her drink and takes her to the house of his friend Max. When Eve finally emerges from the drug-induced nap forced upon her, Percy admits his love (!) and is told to drop dead. And this is their idea of a romantic comedy?!?