Addri works hard to save the entire bus passenger which plunged into the abyss due to torrential rain. Addri’s wife, Indri, is very understanding of her husband's work as a member of the National SAR team. Separately, Arifin, weather analyst, is trying to meet the demand of her lover, Denanda, a physician. Huge flood enveloping Jakarta. Arifin sees the weather has passed the normal limits and continued to argue with Hadi, his boss, on what to do. At the time he is doing some anticipation of disaster, he reunited with Addri.