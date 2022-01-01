Bangkit - 11 Days That Changed A Nation

Not Available

On the morning of 10th May 2018, Malaysians woke up to a new nation. For the first time since Malaysia’s independence, over half a century ago, Malaysia was now in the hands of a new government. But how did this happen? Looking back, the tides of change could be seen in the days leading up to the elections. The film takes a look at the 11 days leading up to the election, thematically outlining the events that transpired on each day that directly or indirectly affected the outcome of the elections. This show was originally titled Bangkit.