Bangkitnya Suster Gepeng

Keiko Larasati Hirosuke is a Japanese-Indonesian mulatto girl, her grandfather was a Japanese soldier assigned to Indonesia. After the war was over, the grandfather returned to Japan, married and had one child who later married an Indonesian man. One night, after clubbing with his girlfriend and friends, Keiko got a terrifying terror. There is a strange broadcast on the radio, like the broadcast of the war of independence. The woman's voice mentioned the life debt that must be paid. Keiko and his friends are confused.