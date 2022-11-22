Bangkok 13 Muang Kon Tai

Not Available

Pia is a girl with a sixth sense. Her ability to see ghosts leads her to become the key to unlock 13 haunted secrets in Bangkok. She joins a paranormal TV show in hopes of finding out the truth behind her strange gift. The decision brings her to realised dark secrets of 13 locations, which are all connected to her in some ways. Could she find a way out of this mess, or even what’s setting everything in motion? Is it a gift or determination that brings upon her strange talent? Is this just one big game being dealt by fate’s hand?