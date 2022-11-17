Banglo No. 99

Not Available

The movie, based on myths that surround 99 Mansion Nibong Tebal, focuses on the titular home of Tengku Izzudin Shah, who lived there with his wife and son. Unfortunately, his family members all mysteriously died. Before he himself later passed away, he asked for his house to be turned into a hospital. However, the house has now been left abandoned for 30 years. Hisyam, a contractor, offers to do restoration work on it and his offer is accepted by Putera Shah's firm. Together, the two of them, along with Rafael and Camelia, visit the house and set up camp near it for the night. That is when they begin experiencing strange and frightening occurrences at the house.