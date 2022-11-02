1913

Bangville Police

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 23rd, 1913

Studio

Not Available

A young, buxom farm maid overhears two cow-hands talking in the barn, and she's convinced they're about to rob her. She barricades herself in a room and calls the police. Her call wakes the chief, who rallies the constabulary and they sets off toward the farm, in steam-car and on foot. Meanwhile, the maid's parents rush to save her (dad's waving a pistol), as do neighboring farmers, armed with shotgun, pitchfork, and shovel. Everything points toward a showdown in the barn, where no one, including the police force, will be cowed.

Cast

Mabel NormandDella, the Farmer's Daughter
Nick CogleyDella's Father
Charles Avery1st Deputy
Dot FarleyDella's Mother
Rube Miller2nd Deputy
Edgar Kennedy3rd Deputy

View Full Cast >

Images