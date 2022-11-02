Bangville Police

1913

A young, buxom farm maid overhears two cow-hands talking in the barn, and she's convinced they're about to rob her. She barricades herself in a room and calls the police. Her call wakes the chief, who rallies the constabulary and they sets off toward the farm, in steam-car and on foot. Meanwhile, the maid's parents rush to save her (dad's waving a pistol), as do neighboring farmers, armed with shotgun, pitchfork, and shovel. Everything points toward a showdown in the barn, where no one, including the police force, will be cowed.