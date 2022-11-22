Not Available

Can Sammy, Bill, and Finger get their "Teammate" roll on, AND solve the riddle... of the griddle? Contemplate this savage mystery and thrill to the restaurantics of these three greasy teen cretins as they bewilder their way through the madness of the shadows of the night, fighting demons!. This 12 minute computer animated film beams the future of fast food directly up in ya through the cryptic aether, and this may be out of your mind! So, yo homeskillet! Warm up with a hot bowel of chili now at BANJO GYRO!