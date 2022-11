Not Available

The city's biggest crime lords have hatched a plan: Recruit three of the best bank robbers and hire them to go on a spree, which includes snatching a highly valued gem the bosses can claim for insurance money. Each one's working on his own, until they realize they're being played against each other. Their counterattack? To band together and run off with the loot, beating the mobsters at their own game. Stars Ryan Combs and David E. Baker.