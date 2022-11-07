Not Available

Bankett für Achilles

  • Drama

DEFA

For thirty years, Karl Achilles has been working at the chemical collective in Bitterfeld. But now his last day as a master at the plant has come. He is about to retire; even if Karl, who finds ending his working life difficult, wanted to stay on, it would not be possible. Karl’s colleagues have arranged a farewell dinner for the retiring master at an outdoor restaurant. But on his last day of work, before the farewell dinner, he meets all sorts of people: both colleagues and people, who do not work at the plant. A mosaic of the biography of a person who found fulfilment in his work and now has to look for the meaning of his life anew.

Cast

Erwin GeschonneckAchilles
Jutta WachowiakUrsel
Fred DelmareKanarienvogel
Wolfgang WinklerBaumann
Hermann BeyerDr. Huhn
Elsa Grube-DeisterMarga

