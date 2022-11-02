Banner of the Stars

Not Available

Three years of uneasy have passed since the Four Nations Alliance declared war on the Abh Empire. With both sides decimated by the first encounter, the lull in violence has provided enough time to build fleets massive enough to span the entire galaxy. Just before the Abh complete preparations for their conquest, however, the Alliance launches a pre-emptive strike, forcing them to take the defensive. Now in command of her own ship, Lafiel is assigned to the fleet as a destroyer captain, and eagerly awaits the opportunity to prove herself as a true Abriel. But when a new class of enemy ship appears on the front lines, the tides quickly turn for the worse. With her vessel now little more than cannon fodder, her dreams are turned into a desperate race for survival - can she and her crew survive amidst a battlefield of endless death and destruction?