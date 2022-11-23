Banshiwala

Not Available

Mridul a young man comes back to his ancestral home, from abroad after 10 long years. The last 10 years had been very unfortunate for him as he could barely make two ends meet in London, as he never could procure a permanent job. His elder brother Protul who took him there looked after him for 8 years, but the last two years saw Mridul in a disastrous state. His only source of income was playing the flute in the house of the rich and famous. So, Mridul comes back to sell off his ancestral home and with the substantial amount he hopes to go back to London, pay off his debts and start a business.