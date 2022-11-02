Not Available

Banyu Biru is a road movie on how to rediscover love. Banyu (Tora Sudiro), a young supermarket customer service rep, is absorbed in his daily routine when a strange incident inspires him to hit the road and solve past family issues. He is haunted by a childhood tragedy, the death of his little sister, Biru, and his father's lack of care for the family. Banyu encounters a myriad of colorful characters who ultimately lead him to find the answer that he is looking for.