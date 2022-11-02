Not Available

Banyu Biru

  • Drama
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

M&M Entertainment

Banyu Biru is a road movie on how to rediscover love. Banyu (Tora Sudiro), a young supermarket customer service rep, is absorbed in his daily routine when a strange incident inspires him to hit the road and solve past family issues. He is haunted by a childhood tragedy, the death of his little sister, Biru, and his father's lack of care for the family. Banyu encounters a myriad of colorful characters who ultimately lead him to find the answer that he is looking for.

Cast

Slamet RahardjoYuskar
Dian SastrowardoyoSula
Didi PetetWahyu
Butet KertaradjasaDrs. Kelana
Indra BirowoMorris
Ladya CherylFortune Teller Lady

