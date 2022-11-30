Not Available

Maria is the prototype of the woman from Moldova: she lived her life next to a depraved, petty husband, who abused her physically and psychologically, being sure that these things are normal in society and the woman must endure and endure; she lost a child that she will carry in her life, she had to move away from the latter, leaving for work in Italy to ensure a decent life for her family. Abroad and ordeal continued abroad, but the woman endured with dignity the hard trials she was subjected to for money, which she regularly sent to her husband and daughter, hoping that she would eventually return home. After 8 years of working in the black, when she returns to her native country, Maria discovers that her husband has another family, the house in which he invested in health and the money worked abroad was sold and ... he has nothing left.