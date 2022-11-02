Baptism of Blood

Not Available

A fatal skin disease forces a beautiful actress to retire from the screen. She puts a sinister plan into motion to transplant her brain into her own daughter Sakura. She hears her mother's unbelievable confession of her past, tries to escape in vain. After the horrible operation, she starts a new life as a normal little girl. And she seduces the piano teacher, tries to inherit her mother's properties.... Then a police detective who is suspicious of her mother's sudden disappearance starts sniffing around her...