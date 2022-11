Not Available

Back in May of this year, there was a brief panic when all of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's Social Media changed over to Bar Wrestling. Many feared the worst, that PWG had folded or been re-branded. But as it turned out, it was because PWG co-founder and former owner Joey Ryan was starting his own promotion, called Bar Wrestling, and still had control of the old accounts. PWG resumed life as normal, and on June 8, Bar Wrestling launched it's first event in Baldwin Park, California.