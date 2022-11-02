Not Available

The only place in the world where tango is sung as it was 60 years ago. In Buenos Aires, a big city with a present-day lifestyle, there is a neighborhood where time has come to a standstill: Pompeya, one of the places where tango was born. Here there is a bar, a unique bar: El Chino. A group of veteran artists has kept their friendship alive throughout the years. With their songs they express a particular way of seeing and enjoying life. Solidarity and loyalty are present in the magic environment of El Chino. This special feeling is transmitted by the artists through tango, and the audience can perceive it. The documentary shows the experience of those who visit El Chino bar, which has remained exactly the same since 1950. They share a night of happiness among artists who reflect the real spirit of tango, its essence, without commercial tricks, or marketing policies.