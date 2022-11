Not Available

Cheuk looks for a job at a bar run by a girl named Beauty. In the middle of his interview, he foils what he believes is a crime being committed. In return, he gets the job. Meanwhile, desperate for money to return home to Hong Kong, a gangster named Hai and his girlfriend, Su, also begin working for Beauty. Both Cheuk and Hai become attracted to Beauty, which makes Su very jealous. Beauty finds and cares for a baby that was abandoned at their bar and conceals a dark secret.