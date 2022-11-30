Bar Wrestling 27: In The Midnight Hour

Not Available

Los Angeles based All Ages Professional Wresting Show with a Full Bar (valid ID required to be served at the bar) and a Standing Room Only Concert Type Atmosphere featuring Tommy Dreamer, Session Moth Martina, Darby Allin, Priscilla Kelly, Brian Cage, Melissa Santos, Joey Ryan, Willie Mack, Violence Unlimited (Brody King and Tyler Bateman), Kikutaro, Nicole Savoy, DoomFly (Delilah Doom and Eli Everfly), PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas), Katarina, Dan Barry, Heather Monroe, LuchaSaurus, Ruby Raze, Watts, RockNES Monsters (BHK and YUMA), Jake Atlas, Ryan Taylor, Brandon Cutler, Andy Brown, Dave Dutra and More. Doors are at 8pm and the show begins at 9pm.