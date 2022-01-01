Not Available

Bar Wrestling 4: Autumn In LA BAR Wrestling’s fourth event, Autumn in LA, is a women’s showcase that boasts one of the best main events the company has produced thus far. This event was held on September 7, 2017. Amazing Kong vs Taya Valkyrie Chelsea Green & Ivy Quinn vs Katarina Leigh & Scarlett Bordeaux Christina Von Erie vs Shotzi Blackheart Heather Monroe vs Ruby Raze Brian Cage, Eli Drake, Hot Young Briley & Joey Ryan vs Ethan Carter III, JTG, Luchasaurus & X-Pac Candice Le Rae vs Tessa Blanchard You can get this event on DVD or Blu Ray at Highspots.com Also streaming at Highspots Wrestling Network