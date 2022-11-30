Not Available

Bar Wrestling 6: Head Of Household Six Man Tag Team Match B-Boy, Brody King and Eric Watts vs. Eli Everfly, Pinkie Sanchez and Super Panda 3,75 Singles Match Tessa Blanchard vs. Xia Brookside 3,25 Singles Match Jeff Cobb vs. Kevin Kross 3,0 Tag Team Match Extra Talented (Aaron Solow and Ricky Starks) vs. The World's Cutest Tag Team (Candice LeRae and Joey Ryan) 3,5 Singles Match Hot Young Briley vs. Kikutaro 1,5 Tag Team Match HATE (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas) vs. Team Big Brother (Austin Matelson and Jessie Godderz) 3,0 Singles Match Brian Cage vs. Colt Cabana 3,0 Show Rating 3,0.