Not Available

Bar Wrestling 8: Happily Ever After Los Angeles based All Ages Professional Wresting Show with a Full Bar (valid ID required to be served at the bar) and a Standing Room Only Concert Type Atmosphere featuring Billy Gunn, World's Cutest Tag Team (Candice LeRae and Joey Ryan), Brian Cage, Taya Valkyrie, Jeff Cobb, Willie Mack, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Team Tremendous (Dan Barry and Bill Carr), Scorpio Sky, B-Boy, Delilah Doom, Eli Everfly, Brody King, The Carnies (Kerry Awful and Nick Iggy), LuchaSaurus, Killer Baes (Laura James and Heather Monroe), Hot Young Briley, PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas) + More. Presale tickets purchased here are $20 and include first entry into the building. Walk-up tickets purchased at the door will be $30 and standby entry. Doors are at 8pm and the show begins at 9pm.