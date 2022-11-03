Not Available

Amri and Ziman work as mechanics and plays music at the night club. Ziman has a girlfriend, Arni. Amri meets Effa which seeks protection from being victimize by Carlos vice syndicate. The disappearance of Effa made Carlos angry and demands the search for Effa. Effa is now a waitress at the night club where Amri and Ziman performs. Amri's relationship with Effa became intimate. Carlos appears after knowing the whereabouts of Effa. Effa is killed brutally in her room, Amir is a suspect and is hunted down by the police. Amir promises to seek revenge with the help of Arni.